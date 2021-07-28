Editor: I’m responding to Ms. Finfrock’s letter to the editor. The letter made wild claims that Republicans were being unfairly persecuted for the “peaceful” protest at the capital on Jan. 6, yet very few people were arrested during last years Black Lives Matter movement. Once again, all it takes is a simple Google search, and one can discern the truth by reading dozens of news articles on the subject.
About 450 people were arrested during the attack on the capital. Peaceful?
Did you not see hundreds of insurrectionists breaking out the windows, crawling through and ransacking the capital? This number is far less than the 18,000 people that were arrested during the BLM protests. Many of these protests also turned violent, and these criminals should be prosecuted for their crimes as well. Peaceful protests are the backbone of the constitution, looters, insurrectionists, arsonists and anarchists aren’t patriots, they’re criminals and should be treated as such.
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Sure Joe, keep using Boggle as it will continue to water down your mind. Look what it has done to "Bobber". There has to be footage of unarmed Babbit getting shot, somewhere??? I betcha if people started shooting unarmed BKB (blacks kill blacks) there would be media coverage for days on end. Ice Cube said it best, "Just another ...... dead in the hood".
Joe - [thumbup]With the literally hundreds of hours of video of the domestic terrorists attacking our nation's capitol how stupid do you have to be to call it a "peaceful protest?"[thumbup]
