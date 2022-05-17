Editor: I’m writing in response to Ms. Finfrock’s latest rant, entitled “Fools & Disinformation.” I do believe this is a subject that Kandi is well versed in, as Havasu’s reigning Queen of disinformation! I have grown “nose blind” to all of Ms. Kandi’s posts, as they all spout the regurgitated ramblings of her prolific, previous letters. We all get it! Joe Biden is old, and bad, the Democrats are ruining our country! The election was stolen, and only Trump and his carpet bagger quartet can save us from free ourselves and elections!
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
