Editor: As a child, and throughout my teenage years anytime I mentioned that I was bored, my pint sized, razor sharp Mother would quip, “ Joey, only boring people get bored ! Surely you’re more creative than this! “ Followed by, “Find something productive to do, or I’ll find it for you!”
This always made me tear out in the opposite direction from her, as she was never short on “chores” for me to do.
As an adult, I rarely ever get “bored” as it seems I have my work, home chores, pets, and a bustling social life. Well, at least that’s how it was until the World came to an abrupt halt this past month.
During the first week of isolation, I read all of the books that were on my list.
I took an online college class, my cars have been washed and waxed, the gravel in my yard has been raked with beautiful vertical lines, I cleaned and painted my garage, and the dogs shine like they just walked out of the Westminster show ring. And after all of this, there was nothing on my list, zero, notta. I couldn’t come up with a single idea.
As I was about to call my Mom and tell her that she had been wrong all of these years, that she had made a terrible mistake.
That interesting people can get bored, I passed the hallway mirror. I hardly recognized myself. I realized that in my isolation, I had gained weight, I had grown what appears to be a partial beard, there were hairs growing out of my nose and ears, and my finger nails had a similar look to the late Howard Hughes’ claw like nails.
So, today I will begin my daily walks, I will start bathing again, I will brush my hair and shave. So, it’s true.....only boring people get bored.
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
