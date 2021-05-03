Editor: I read the article in a recent News0Herald regarding the Arizona Senate’s audit of this year’s Presidential Election. I noted that the Republican Senate members hired a right wing conspiracy based company called Cyber Ninjas, a company that claims it can’t allow the public to know how it counts or handles the ballots (due to trade secrets ). On top of that, the Senate members want immunity from any legal ramifications for illegality of said handling of these ballots. In addition the senate is asking that all results of this recount not be made available to the public. The very same public (that’s us, folks) who will be paying for this audit. Talk about ludicrous and a waste of public resources! This is another black eye for Arizona Republicans!
I say make Kelli Ward, Paul Gosar and the rest of these right wing obstructionists pay for this recount!
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.