Editor: I’m writing in response to Michael Anenberg’s letter dated Dec. 16, in which Michael stated that masks don’t work. I wanted to thank Michael for that mind blowing nugget of information! I feel like I’ve been duped! Being that every viral expert in the world states the opposite, that most definitely, masks due help to hinder the spread of disease. So, thank you Michael! As of today, I’ll no longer wear a mask, nor underwear, and you can forget that seatbelt (it’s not comfortable either) to hell with washing my hands, that can’t possibly work to stop the spread of disease!
We need to stop listening to the “experts “ and focus on getting our facts from Facebook and other questionable news sources!
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.