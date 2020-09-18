Editor: In response to Ms. Finfrock’s letter on Sept. 17 warning us of the dangers of the “1619 Project” (which I have little doubt that she even read). Ms. Finfrock objected to the premise that our fine pilgrim ancestors could have possibly been America’s pioneering racists. The descendants of these folks were responsible for the Salem witch trials though, and thus responsible for the torcher and murder of innocent folks that were “ different” than “regular” folks. Ms. Finfrock offers up an alternative (a right wing propaganda alternative) that pretty much white washes the tragedies bestowed on minorities. She goes on to blame rioting and looting and statue destruction on our current educational system. At best she is naive! Don’t be a 1950s ignorant book burner, because some local right wing editorial responder says you should be afraid. Take the time to read both, that way you can be informed and actually have a meaningful opinion. As for me, I’ll educate myself, and I’ll make informed decisions based upon fact versus fear mongering !
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
