Editor: I’m writing in response to Ms. Finfrock’s letter to the editor, dated Feb. 10. I’d first thank Finfrock for only using half of the letters to the editor page to disparage Democrats, spew discord and conspiracy theories. Ms. Finfrock,
I’d love to offer you some peace of mind, otherwise you are going to have a really bad four years!
Take a deep breath, don’t allow yourself to become further radicalized. The sky is not falling!
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
It is truly disturbing that with a TOS of, "Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything," we still see that woman's lies and distortions appear each time she unrolls some more toilet paper to pen her trash.
Here you go little “Joey!” I’ll help you out! You my friend, are as ignorant as your dad! I strongly suggest that you stop following a coward that attempts to re-teach history simply to fill ignorance in children’s heads!
