Editor: I’m writing in response to the current “ teacher shortage” situation that we have found ourselves in as a community. This issue has been developing for years, as classroom sizes have continued to grow, teacher pay has remained stagnant, and health benefits have dwindled. If a local teacher adds a dependent on their insurance, they can assume that they will be losing a quarter of their monthly pay, and if they add additional children, the scenario worsens. There are some local teachers that are working 50 to 60 hours a week to pay for their family’s medical insurance. Add to this, the outrageous current housing situation, where the average home price is roughly $400,000, and rentals averaging $1,500 to $2,000 monthly. I would estimate that the average Havasu teacher is “bringing home” ( after taxes and insurance ) $1,600-$1,700 per month. These are professionals who have an average of six years formal college education, many with student loans. Currently the district has been forced to hire candidates from foreign countries ( third world countries). These foreign teachers are college educated and have teaching experience ( I would hope that they are treated kindly by the community ). The sad fact is, our law makers don’t appreciate the importance of education for the children of our community, and our children will suffer the consequences. How many missed opportunities will your children experience because of this?
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Maybe teachers should be tax exempt to help keep more money in their pockets. The money they make is taxed at every angle leaving little for them to keep.
Joe - [thumbup][smile][thumbup]
