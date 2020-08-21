Editor: My career as a teacher has spread over two decades, and it’s a career that I’m very proud of. What other career affords one the opportunity to inspire so many people to hopefully become life long learners? A job where you can give a suffering child from an abusive home, hope and encouragement day after day, and inspire them with a future of possibility.
So, when people write nasty things about teachers being lazy and selfish for not wanting to race back into a classroom during an international pandemic, I’d remind them that there are varying factors at play. First, there are a percentage of teachers who are willing to go back to a traditional classroom today! I say Bravo !
Secondly, there are many teachers like myself that are older with underlying conditions (and older is an underlying condition all on its own) many of us have elderly parents who we are responsible for. We have friends and family members at risk, and we don’t want to be responsible for their deaths. I’m retiring in the future, and I have planned for a wonderful life traveling to far away destinations with my spouse, visiting with old friends and family. I’d like to spend lots of time with my grandchildren.
So, it’s not that I wouldn’t love to be back teaching your wonderful children or grandchildren, to the contrary! The fact is, I too have a responsibility to my family. I want to be here for them for as long as possible, and I’m not confident that spending eight hours, five days a week in a small room with 30 plus students is in the best interest of my health and the welfare of my family. So, yes! You should have a say in your child’s education, but you don’t get to dictate the health and welfare of my family.
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
