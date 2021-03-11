Editor: Once again, and year after year we see our winter visitors being attacked for merely living among us. Could we ask for better citizens? They bring much needed revenue into our small community each year, and they don’t require much of our services like our police or schools. These folks should be placed upon pedestals for their lifelong endeavors. Many of them are retired veterans, and each of them have paid their dues in terms of reaching their retirements and being able to afford to escape their winter bound homes. These seniors are our parents and our grandparents, and as such should be respected elders of the community. I have noted that many of the snowbird bullies are the same folks that dislike the Californian boaters. Is this a coincidence or are these haters suffering from sour grapes? Maybe slightly jealous that they can’t afford that second home or that shiny new boat? Whatever the reason, it’s always the right thing to be kind and gracious. Maybe we will all be so fortunate, to one day be a winter snowbird!
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
