Editor: I’ve got the CV19 Pandemic Blues! I’m a positive person, I surround myself with positive people and I would say that we are a very social group of friends.
We like to frequent restaurants, the gym is a daily routine, and social gatherings are a given. So, I sure didn’t expect that life as we know it, would grind to a halt. I didn’t expect to learn a new term, such as “SOCIAL DISTANCING. “ I feel confident that life as we knew it will return, and like most major events, some of us will choose to learn from the experience. Maybe it’s washing our hands more frequently, maybe we will show more patience and empathy toward our fellow human beings. I think the scariest part of this experience is the unknown, the awaiting of the proverbial shoe to drop. Will we end up like Italy, with our hospital beds overflowing with the sick and dying? Or will we slap each other on the back and celebrate the fact that this plague passed us by with little damage, other than that done to our social lives. Regardless, I’m saying a prayer for each of us, I’m washing my hands, as if I have O.C.D, I’m following all government health guidelines, and I’m being kind to my fellow Havasu residents, which includes not hoarding food or toilet paper. Empathy has taught me, that this life event, is hurting many people, a lot more severely, than it has inconvenienced me!
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
