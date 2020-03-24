Editor: This devastating CV19 pandemic has killed thousands, crippled economies, and forced us out of our busy lives, into our homes with those that we love.
It has forced millions of children to stay home from schools, and in turn, has forced one or both of their parents to stay home with them. This situation should be a great reminder of the old adage “ If the storm forgets to bring a rainbow, build your own !” I am guilty of going a bit stir crazy at first, everything that I call my “routine” has changed.
No work place, no gym, no Amazon Prime two day delivery, no toilet paper, and not to mention the killer gas stations, with their disease encrusted pumps. All of that being said, I have been walking with my loved ones daily, my dogs have never been happier.
I’ve learned how to teleconference with the new ZOOM app. Change can force us out of our old ways of thinking, and can bring new insights and new beginnings. I’m a hugger and a handshaker, well at least I was until this plague occurred. I now plan to bow like the Japanese, or “air hug”, I’m still working on that one. But regardless, let’s take this time to focus on the family, spend time off of our devices, and focus our energy on the ones that bring true value to our lives. We may not get this opportunity again.
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
