Editor: First my condolences to the family of one of our prolific “letters to the Editor contributors” that we recently lost. This made me ponder the reality that we aren’t here for a long time, our time is fleeting, and is it a best practice to allow ourselves to be hijacked by politics?
It is quite easy to get sucked into the political fray by the opposing political parties and their preferred “News Agency” minions. How many holidays and family gatherings have been ruined by political banter? As for me, I have stopped watching all news channels other than a half hour of nightly news hosted by the major networks. I am no longer interested in “opinion News”, Like my Grandpappy use to say, “ Opinions are like feet, we all have a couple, and they usually stink ! “ Think of some of the items that we have been asked to openly fear as of late: Drag Queens, China, Russia, Wokeness, Biden, Trump, Transgender folks, Rainbows, etc. etc. How much control do any of us have related to these fear mongering items? Zero ! As for me, I’m bowing out and leaving the political firestorms for others to worry about. I will use my time to visit with friends and family, I’ll take an extra long walk with my dog, and I’ll read those books that I have put off for so long.
