Editor: I’m writing this letter in response to Fred Barber’s letter entitled “How 2020 Election could be Overturned,” dated May 11.
Mr. Barber laid out a scenario, where the Arizona recount finds massive fraud (the votes were already recounted once) following this, other states begin recounting their votes, and magically they all overturn their certified votes, including their electoral votes, making Trump King for life!
Fred and his cronies can unpack their red hats, their Trump flags, organize a boat parade consisting of old white men, while slapping each other on the backs for this perceived miracle. I’ll add my part now.
Following Trump’s return to command, the liberal snowflake gather together and announce that we are going to overturn the 2016 election making Hillary President!
It’s only fair, as it’s been proven the Russians assisted in her defeat!
Or, we can all calm the hell down and sigh a collective breath, and understand that our guy or gal doesn’t always win the election, and we can vote again in four years !
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Oh my, Joe, now you will be subjected to the usual suspects insulting and attacking you for your common sense approach.
