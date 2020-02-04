Editor: I'm writing in response to Wayne Lela's letter praising a new bill that is a veiled attempt to legalize discrimination of a particular group of Americans, gays and lesbians included. Lela railed against the world's psychologists, stating that he still considers homosexuality to be a mental disorder, and that these psychologists have been corrupted. I'd like to point out that we as a country have 99 problems, and the gays aren't one them! It's no accident that one out of every four gay teenagers will attempt suicide. Why? Because of shallow-minded, hate-baring people who should have taken the chance to show kindness and empathy, instead of this dimwitted hate mongering. This legislation is disguised and peddled as a bill to help girls participating in state-funded sports. If we need to protect young girls, than let's take a look at the real dangers. Statistically, white, married straight men are the predators of adolescent women in the United States. These are men living double lives, hiding in our midst.
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
