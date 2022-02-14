Editor: I read the letter dated Feb. 11 entitled “Pray for Change” the letter was written by a local pastor, which started with his awareness of the “First Amendment,“ followed with a “but !” He and his wife took issue with the recent “drag queen fundraiser” that took place here in town.
The event was sold out, and it was a wonderful fundraiser for the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona. I was there with many friends and community members. There were teachers, former senators, principals, etc., all having fun and enjoying a “ show” there wasn’t nudity, swearing nor vulgarity.
We listened to music, dancing and we celebrated a bit of diversity here in our community! We were all warned in advance of the numerous threats made on the event, warning that there might be protesters and or violence if the event proceeded.
We all showed up anyway! One can’t quote the “First Amendment “followed with a “ but”— it doesn’t work that way! You might consider a new path of salvation? Follow in the path of Jesus, minister to those in need, the marginalized, the poor, the homeless. In my opinion, ministers should do more ministering and less preaching!
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
