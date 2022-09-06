Editor: I’m writing in response to the article regarding the uproar involving Drag queens in Havasu and the consequences of allowing such shows to take place here in our beloved city. First I’ll address the folks that took the time to make signs and picket the drag queens. You’re an embarrassment to yourselves and our community. That’s the best use of your time? If you really have the children’s best interest at heart, try volunteering at a school, or donate your time and or money to the many children charities that we have in Havasu. Secondly, you’re probably always bantering about your constitutional right to carry a gun, and I respect that right. However, you don’t get to dictate what shows that the rest of us choose to attend.
Thirdly, I’ve never attended a drag show where children were present (I’ve been to many). Although, I have been to plenty of local bars where inebriated parents had their children in tow. I’ve also been to the channel with children sprinkled between women with pasties and staggering adults with beer cans in hand.
