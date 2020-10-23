Editor: I’m writing in response to Ms. Garton’s letter, entitled “ Democrats Changed.” (Oct. 22). Ms. Garton referred to Democrats as liars, stupid, absurd, disrespectful and destroyers of the Constitution. Wow!
I’ll remind Ms. Garton that these monsters that she speaks of make up half of the US population. We are her doctors, teachers, beauticians and mail carriers.
Actually, we might have delivered her newspaper this morning! It’s very easy to build discourse and hate toward faceless people that share different beliefs, religions, or skin colors.
But, that’s never the reality. We are your neighbors, and we love this country every much as you do. This election will come and go, and as for me, I choose to celebrate the things that we have in common, the glue that binds our commonality!
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Think it's bad now? Just wait until President Biden is sworn in and the entire trump crime family is jailed for crimes against America.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.