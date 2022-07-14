Editor: Since girls and women will bear the burden of the Roe v. Wade decision, why are the males that impregnate them not held responsible? Nowhere does there seem to be any accountability for the sperm donor. The potential “father” can walk away when he and/or his family decides that the “blame” and the “shame” is all the woman’s fault and therefore her body is not her own. But the boy/man can continue down whatever sexual road he wants to with no repercussions. And yet I never hear the news or social media talk about this. How come?
Jofannie Karla
Lake Havasu City
