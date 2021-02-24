Editor: Vandals! That is what the people that are painting over the Arizona Peace Trail are! At the north end of Havasu and by Walmart signs are being painted over with black paint and others are being stolen to apparently throw off those who use these trails legall from finding the route.
For many, that means an off-road adventure is ruined or they are driving through neighborhoods lost and looking for the proper route! There were some new replacement signs up on London Bridge Road and on Fathom when I drove by at noon Friday but in broad daylight by 3 they were painted over with black paint! These vandals must be stopped from destroying public property! If you happen to see one vandalizing
One of these signs get the license number or description of their car so they can be stopped and prosecuted for their crimes!
John Alley
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.