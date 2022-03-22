Editor: I would like to know how the free press remains free after taking money from your government. Looks to me like there is a lot of precedent for what happens.
John Archer
Lake Havasu City
Editor: In Athens, young adults spent two years in public service. Many over 30 fo…
It never fails — no matter where you go, that’s the place with the “worst drivers.…
In the course of any presidency, few nominations are as consequential as the selec…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.