Editor: Recent headlines talk about distribution of the first round of American Rescue Plan money.” Wow! Great. But, let’s think a minute. Where did this money come from? Oh, you and me and all of the Americans who paid taxes. The government can only get money through taxation or borrow, which we as taxpayers have to pay back. Upon further examination, the government shut down businesses, cities and states because of covid, which meant that these entities could not raise money. They are now in financial trouble, so we American taxpayers get to bail them out because the federal government failed us. Please take a few moments and think that all the money that the government is handing is our money. Maybe we could use our own money now.
John Beal
Dewey
