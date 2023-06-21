Editor: Once again, the blue communist party vetoed to protect children from confused men who feel they need to dress up like very scary clowns and want to read books and do shows for little children. Hobbs once again will not discuss the ramifications of what could be the confusion of these acts to children.
Hobbs stone walls and hides in her basement just like Biden; she hid from Lake refusing to debate. The blue socialist party will not debate, they just stone wall. It's more important to be politically correct than it is to protect the growing minds of our children, rather than enforcing law and order and patriotism in our country.
