Editor: Am I an extremist or a fascist?
1. I believe in the Constitution and the laws in it.
2. I believe in law and order and support our women and men in law enforcement.
3. I support our military who defend our “country.”
4. I believe in legal citizenship, not illegal for votes.
5. I don’t believe in socialization and Marxism that is in our schools and of destruction of property to get policies passed.
6. I believe America can be and should be self-sufficient on its own oil and energy capabilities, and not depend on enemies of this country; China, Russia, and others.
7. I believe we should have no trade and businesses with communist countries period!
8. I understand abortion in the case of incest and rape. A horrific and unspeakable crime, but not for a one night stand. Use protection people!!
9. I believe in the death penalty for rape, murder, child molestation, and child murder. Repeat offenders go first, thin the herd!
10. I believe in letting children grow-up and make their own decisions on their sexual preferences. Not teachers inviting LGBQT and other groups to influence or confuse children.
11. I don’t believe Mark Kelly believes in the Constitution and 2nd Amendment rights, in securing our borders from fentanyl and illegals invading our country. He just wants votes.
12. I also believe in God and country.
Bless you all and America.
John Calvert
Lake Havasu City
