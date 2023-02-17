Editor: Republicans who lost did it to themselves. Sure, there’s evidence that the ballot paper size problems in Maricopa County could have altered some numbers, but let’s focus on facts.
When Kari Lake declared after her primary win that she had “driven a stake in the McCain wing of the party,” she drove a stake in her chances of winning. Insiders estimate that 15% of Republicans in Arizona love the late senator. Blake Masters promised that, if elected, he would end Mitch McConnell’s’ reign as minority leader. It’s no surprise that Sen. McConnell did not open up the vault for Masters after the primary. When Masters never explained his Social Security plan, he was a dead duck. Trump’s endorsements are paid for, so Abe Hamadeh had no sticking power whatsoever.
