Editor: Here we go again! Arizona Senator John Kavanagh (R) Fountain Hills wants to eliminate Public Notices from Newspapers through SB1006. I do not want to go down the rabbit hole of lousy ideas Senator Kavanagh has had over the years, but this recurring debate over public notices in newspapers is insidious. We have issues to resolve in this state, and on the list of importance, this one does make the cut of ‘important.’ Hating the press is not a good enough reason for us engaged citizens.
Whenever the government takes over a task that is being done efficiently by the private sector, several things always happen. It becomes more expensive than originally planned, it takes more manpower than originally planned, and the result is less than desirable than planned. The current method of delivering important information to the taxpayers through the local newspapers’ print and online platforms is not broken, and it serves the best interests of the citizens.
