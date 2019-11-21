The weakness of the Republicans’ defense of President Donald Trump is implied by the obvious hollowness of many of their arguments.
Here’s an example: There was never the slightest possibility that an impeachment inquiry could be conducted in secret. Yet during the public testimony of Ambassador Taylor and Secretary Kent last week, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes was barely into his opening statement before he lambasted the Democrats for the Oct. 22 “closed-door” deposition of Ambassador Taylor.
Nunes charged that Taylor was put through a “star-chamber audition” in a “cult-like atmosphere in the basement of the capitol.”
Sure, it sounds terrible if you put it that way. But Nunes doesn’t mention that he was actually present at the “secret” meeting, along with Trump’s most combative defenders, including Reps. Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows and John Ratcliffe, all of whom vigorously exercised their rights to participate in this “closed-door audition.”
Last week’s testimony was rife with many other extraordinary defenses of Trump that do not stand up to fair-minded scrutiny.
But here’s an argument that should worry every American who is concerned about the health of our democratic institutions: Several times during the recent hearings Republicans have noted that the next election is less than a year away. Why not just let the American people decide Donald Trump’s fate?
This argument has a strong natural attraction for a democratic nation with deep faith in the wisdom of the ballot box. Wouldn’t it be nice if we could put these ugly impeachment proceedings behind us and just wait to see what the people say in November of 2020?
But before we kick this can so casually down the road, remember that the integrity of our elections is at the very heart of the current impeachment inquiry.
The 2016 election is relevant here. I’ve never rejected the legitimacy of Trump’s election, and I’ve acknowledged him in print as “my president.” That’s the way the Electoral College works.
And Trump’s defenders often point out that Americans knew who Donald Trump was when they elected him. Trump never bothered to keep his attitudes toward brown people, women and Muslims secret. He boasted openly about acts that can only be described as sexual assault. Many voters were aware of Trump’s sketchy business history.
But there was a lot that we didn’t know about Trump in 2016. We didn’t know (and still don’t) what his tax returns look like. We had no idea how extensively Russians interfered in the election, nor how eagerly the Trump campaign would encourage the interference, nor the extent to which the Trump administration would go to cover it up. And even now we don’t know how much impact Russian interference actually had on the vote count.
We’ve learned enough about Trump since 2016 to cast considerable doubt on the 2020 election. The impeachment inquiry is all about how little Trump learned from his dabbling with foreign interference in the 2016 election. In fact, Trump has said openly that he would accept foreign assistance in his re-election. There’s considerable evidence that he has not only encouraged outside interference but has used the powers of his office to extort it.
And just as in 2016, we have no idea how much Trump has done that we still don’t know about. Can we be certain of the integrity of the next election if no lessons are learned from the last one?
Depending on the 2020 election to set things right is no more a way of “letting the people decide” than is impeachment. In 2018 the people decided to elect a House more willing to examine scrupulously the behavior of an unfit president. Especially when our elections themselves are under attack, impeachment is another important constitutional way to “let the people decide.”
Crisp lives in Georgetown, Texas, and can be reached at jcrispcolumns@gmail.com
(28) comments
Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) involves a pattern of self-centered, arrogant thinking and behavior, a lack of empathy and consideration for other people, and an EXCESSIVE NEED FOR ADMIRATION. Others often describe people with NPD as cocky, manipulative, selfish, patronizing, and demanding.
Rovr. Erotomania is an uncommon form of paranoid delusion. The affected person strongly believes that another individual is in love with him.
"HwyRovr" - Ahh, look at you all posting those big words as if you actually understand them. Once again I am not the one who obsesses about me incessantly, has to respond to everything I say, no matter how stupid your comments may be and I am not the one who quotes me, searches the internet for youtube videos featuring me, considers my writings to be "famous" and obsesses about my wounds (BTW - that is Teratophilia stigmatophilia, being attracted to people whose bodies are marked or scarred in some way). No that is not me that would be all of you who show your unabashed love for me by doing all of these things day after day. Heck in a recent post you actually showed concern for me because I need to do better proof-reading - if that ain't love, I don't know what is.
What does the lying, draft-dodging, racist, low-life, cowardly, scum presently squatting in our White House have to do with this thread?
“deaton Nov 22, 2019 8:25am - It’s early morning, but are you advocating that I as a Republican, I should be “shut down” and deported from my Country??? Are you of German decent? Seems they (Germans) were doing what you describe about 75 years ago to a certain “class” of people whom they believe to be inferior! I prey that you just misspoke? “
“decent?” “prey?” – And yes I feel our nation would be better served if all Republiscums were deported to a place where their ignorant ideology would be better served. And unlike the Germans, I am not advocating the death of these fools just a cleansing of our nation. And I thank you for once again honoring me with your love and adulation by quoting my words.
Thanks Rovr, for showing your true “Fascist” leanings! I have copied your original comment and your most recent reply, you will see them again with attribution. Also what Constitutional authority and force would you advocate using to round up the “Republiscum” like me and Simon1dog, where is this location or place that you advocate we be “deported” too? Where is this place that our “ignorant ideology would be better served” Poland maybe? Since you’re not advocating that “Republiscum” be gassed! What exactly is your “Final Solution” to the “Republiscum” problem? What other groups of people need to be “Cleansed from our nation”? Rovr you have sparked my curiosity and I hope the curiosity of others? Very Scary [thumbdown][crying] Deaton
Oh goodie, more adoration from you as you will once again be quoting my words because you love them so very much. Over the past year or so you have defined adulation by your comments about me and I truly appreciate that. I will address more of your adoration and infatuation in a following post to one of the others who demonstrates daily his love for me. I truly appreciate you guys.
Now to address your concerns. I realize the Constitution does not cover deporting any group en masse, however traitorous activity is punishable by death so there is that, but I feel that is a little extreme when are you dealing only with terminal stupidity. As to where you all wind up, I honestly don't care as long as you're gone from my country. Anywhere you choose to infect is fine with me. As to other groups I have commented only on Republiscum, but any group that wants to follow in your footsteps would also be eligible for deportation. As to the "final solution" I think I was fairly forthright in stating deportation.
Back pedaling again, Eh Rovr? When did you purchase America? When did it become your Country? I don’t remember selling my interest in our Country! Heinrich Himmler, was much better prepared to deport undesirables then you seem to be. When can I expect you and HG [batman] wearing your “Jack Boots” to kick in my door and haul me off the “Republicscum” concentration camp [thumbup][beam] Deaton
The only one that may get deported will be Rovr, from the comments section of this fine newspaper. He will follow in the footsteps of COC.
Ahh, look at you all worried that I may not be here much longer. I so appreciate your adoration and unwavering concern for me. Interesting that you brought up COC (one of the best acronyms I have ever seen for an idiot here). Do you know what happened to him-her-it? If you are actually worried about someone being tossed you might look at Si..., oops, I'm not supposed to talk about him-her-it.
Here's some more of Rovr's fiction. He now thinks 2 people adore him in his world of make-believe, which is 2 more that there actually are. Have a great day BUFF.
I have to admit I am truly humbled by the number of people who are infatuated with me in this forum and the number is mush greater than 2 as evidenced by those who comment and share their adoration daily. Their love for me and my words is truly amazing. There are the ones who say no one cares about what I have to say and yet day after day they follow my truthfulness and comment on it, although none of actually address or respond to my questions, choosing instead to show their love through silly insults (much like that grade six girl who showed her love by punching me on the arm during recess). He even thinks of me as being "buff" - I blush at that one. One of them honors me by commenting on my fiction writing by calling it “famous” – I am honored at such recognition. There is one sad little man (not sure about that, seems to be a BOT) who occupies a great deal of his sad little life making up comical nicknames for me and keeping track – inaccurately BTW – of my typos. I do appreciate his fervor and love, but much like his ego the numbers are highly inflated and not the least bit accurate. And there is the person who is so in love with me I actually blush when he comments. He loves to quote my words, comment about my successful writing career and even went to the effort of finding a youtube video – something I did not know exists - of me telling a story on the radio about the famed Mojave Phone Booth. He is so obsessed with me he appears to suffer from Teratophilia stigmatophilia, a fetish involving being attracted to people with physical deformities, whose bodies are marked or scarred in some way. I want to thank all of you for your fascination with and love for me. As an old, fat guy your adoration truly warms my heart.
Oops, should be "much" I apologize for any problems the error may have resulted in.
Rovr is being a bit racist today.
Now come on! Even with your love for me I cannot allow your claiming Republiscum are a race to go unchallenged. I know - well maybe not - let's say I suspect you are smarter than that. But thank you again for proving your adulation for me - I was afraid I would not hear from today and it made me sad.
You really should take the time to proofread
Remember Trump was the one who made tax returns an issue in 2012 when he said Romney should not be allowed to run if he did not show his tax returns. Trump, when asked, said he would "certainly" release his returns if he were to run. Then he claimed he could not because of an "audit" - a lie. Then he said he would show them "later" - a lie, then it was he would show them "after the election" - a lie. So, tell us why he will not release his tax returns? What is Trump hiding from the American people?
Quotes -
“Maybe I’m going to do the tax returns when Obama does his birth certificate” April 2011
“If I decide to run for office, I’ll probably produce my tax returns, absolutely, and I would love to do that.” May 2014
“I have no objections to certainly showing my tax returns.” February 2015
“I’m being audited now for two or three years, so I can’t do it until the audit is finished” (a total lie) February 2016
“We’ll be releasing that...You know they’re going to be surprised how little I pay. I fight like hell not to pay a lot tax.” February 2016
“Hopefully, before the election, I’ll release. And I‘d like to release. By the way, you learn very little from a tax return.” May 2016
“The only that cares about my tax returns are the reporters.” (Another lie) January 2017
“Oh at some point, I’ll release them. Maybe I’ll release them after I’m finished because I’m very proud of them, actually, I did a good job.” May 2017
More fiction. "Show me the beef!"
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
I support Trump releasing his tax returns for the years that he has been in office. Before he was elected, it is really not our business.
Have you spent any time demanding the Clintons release all of their records for their sham foundation? It was based in Canada due to tax laws that allowed it to hide the source of donations. That gives me a reason to wonder about the need for such secrecy by a former President and his former Secretary of State enabler.
Remember Trump was the one who made tax returns an issue in 2012 when he said Romney should not be allowed to run if he did not show his tax returns. Trump, when asked, said he would "certainly" release his returns if he were to run. Then he claimed he could not because of an "audit" - a lie. Then he said he would show them "later", then it was he would show them "after the election." So, tell us why he will not release his tax returns? What is Trump hiding from the American people?
And once again, with no surprise, you lied when you stated the following about the Clinton Foundation, “It was based in Canada due to tax laws that allowed it to hide the source of donations.” Now for the facts – “The Clinton Foundation was founded in 1997 as the William J. Clinton Foundation as a non-profit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the U.S. tax code. It was established by former President of the United States Bill Clinton with the stated mission to ‘strengthen the capacity of people in the United States and throughout the world to meet the challenges of global interdependence.’ Its offices are located in New York City and Little Rock, Arkansas.”
Now to clarify your massive ignorance, “The Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership (CGEP) was co-founded by President Clinton and Frank Giustra in 2007. The Canadian charity was founded by Frank Giustra, a Canadian philanthropist and mining financier who raised more than $16 million in pledges for the initiative at a star-studded 2008 fundraising gala in Toronto, where former U.S. president Bill Clinton spoke to more than 1,000 guests. It was set up primarily so that Canadians could receive a charitable tax receipt for supporting the work of a Clinton Foundation initiative that bears the same name. That initiative is currently focused on creating sustainable business opportunities in the developing world, such as helping peanut farmers in Haiti or providing sales training to women in Peru…The Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership (Canada), is a registered charity based in Vancouver, B.C.”
I find it fascinating how you consistently lie here and when called out you never attempt to explain yourself. Why is that?
rovR The Tax return is a ploy to Trigger the Mental challenged like yourself. Worked. You Lefty/Communist loons want the rule of law you don't want the rule of law. You want the Constitution you don't want the constitution. You don't agree with us your A bigot a racist or a Homophobe. You why Democrats are Failing. People are Listening to their seven talking points.
People are paying attention. Heres a current One for you to SwaLLow. Democratic ran city are a Disaster. You Shlongs are worried about Ukraine! What about Chicago? These bunch of Donkeys had a Defat the other night. Legalize Pot. Oh. Ya. Legalize Pot. Get em all High as Draft Panocha and then we can do what ever we want.
The Democrats Are Corrupt
"HwyRovr" - "mentally" - "are" - "you're" - "Here's" - "swallow" - "run" - "cities" - "Defat? (not a clue what you were trying to say) - "Draft Panocha" (once again not a clue what you're trying to say) - "whatever." As I pointed out previously you seriously need to tell you handler you need additional English lessons - comrade.
"Earth to John. Earth to John. Can you hear me John? For your information Mr. Sharp, President Trump's tax returns are none of your business nor anyone else's for that matter." Case closed.
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
[thumbup][thumbup]
The Problem is these loons want control of everything.
Could not agree with you more. The Republiscums are intent on destroying virtually every freedom Americans have. It long past time to shut them down and get them out of our nation.
It’s early morning, but are you advocating that I as a Republican, I should be “shut down” and deported from my Country??? Are you of German decent? Seems they (Germans) were doing what you describe about 75 years ago to a certain “class” of people whom they believe to be inferior! I prey that you just misspoke? [innocent] Deaton
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.