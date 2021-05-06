Editor: I lived in Mohave County from 1994 to 2009 and I am saddened that you repeatedly elect a representative who is as blatantly racist and ignorant as Paul Gosar.
I still own property in the county but since I don’t live there I can’t vote, but I can urge you all to find someone that is going to represent you in a decent manner and not embarrass you.
His family has basically disowned him and you should as well.
John Dilatush
Elko, Nevada
Three siblings of Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., have renewed their push to remove their brother from Congress, accusing him of being a white supremacist following his speech last month at a conference hosted by a notorious white nationalist.
Gosar, who helped organize the "Stop the Steal" rally that preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, skipped a House vote on the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill to headline the America First Political Action Conference organized by right-wing extremist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes gained prominence in the deadly 2017 Charlottesville white nationalist march and was later banned by YouTube for violating hate speech rules. At the February conference, he lamented that America was losing its "white demographic core," and praised the Capitol riot as "awesome" after previously musing about murdering lawmakers.
