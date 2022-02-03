Editor: I would like to make a comment on Kandi Finfrock’s letter published on Jan. 28. I agree with everything in the letter with the exception of the one item: “climate change is a hoax”.
The climate has been changing for millions of years. The hoax is people telling us they can control it. They can’t.
John Evans
Lake Havasu City
[55 words]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.