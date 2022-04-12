Editor: I would like to comment on the article on the front page of your paper Jan. 6. The article stated as fact the following:
1. Some Trump supporters armed with Molotov cocktails
2. They were spurred on by Trump
3. How the “insurrection” took place
4. Rioters came to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election.
I do not recall hearing or seeing Molotov cocktails or fires at the capital. There were some Molotov cocktails found in the trunk of a car in the area, maybe for a BLM protest planned for later that day.
Trump told the crowd, “Let your voices be heard peacefully.”
How “insurrection took place.” This does not qualify as insurrection. No one was charged with insurrection. No one stated they were there for revolt or rebellion.
The FBI stated they found no evidence of a planning or organization before the incident.
How many of the protesters stated they came to stop Congress?
John Evans
Lake Havasu City
