Editor: With inflation, everything costs more. Food and fuel have risen exponentially. There are people saying that when the cold weather arrives, they will have to decide either to buy food or heat their homes. People had a chance to change the direction this country is heading. But on Nov. 8, many voted for more of the same. I hate to see people suffer but they had a choice.
John Evans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.