Editor: Our new governor recently vetoed the anti-critical race theory training in our schools and saying there is no CRT, and that we need to spend more money on education. This appears to show her true colors. The far left progressives deny reality and throw money at problems instead of fixing problems. Hopefully, our legislators will override this veto.
John Evans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.