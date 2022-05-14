Editor: This is wrong and corrupt on so many levels, it’s hard to believe that its even discussed. At what point does Biden believe that he and the Democrats have standing on a legally executed contract between a borrower, college and a lender? The loan may be federally backed, but that is far from the government telling the taxpayers they will pay the students bills to the lender.
The people who could not go to college or just entered the workforce though a family business or apprenticeship program will now be on the hook for a student who received a degree in Asian 6th century poetry and can’t find work. With skyrocketing housing prices, inflation, and low wages the burden on everyday taxpayers will last forever. High earners, doctors, engineers, scientist paid their debt as well as the little guy who sacrificed and struggled for years, just to have their time wasted by a free loader bail out. How about my brothers and sisters in arms that served in the military and risk their life for the GI Bill. Further perspective, Biden stated an 18-year-old getting a student loan does not understand the long-term effect it will have on their earning potential. Yes, an 18-year-old lacks foresight, but tell me how an 8-year-old can have foresight into their gender and be given hormones without parental consent? It doesn’t work both ways. If Biden wants to spend money issue every legal voter an ID that must be presented to vote! We can tax remittance to Mexico at 50% to pay for it.
John Gillette
Kingman
