Editor: I liked your editorial of Sept. 1 regarding county spending of covid monies. Our Supervisor, Buster Johnson, seems to want to spend about 35% of his funds on a project that will benefit about 1% of his constituents. Does that make any sense to you? His constituents in Lake Havasu City pay fees for their water that includes maintaining our water systems, so why are we now bailing out those who do pay those fees? Orchids to Lake Havasu City for good planning.
John H Parrott
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.