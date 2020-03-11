Editor: Good editorial on March 11 regarding road conditions and gas tax.
I believe that each of us is spending more on damage to our vehicles, due to bad road, than we would ever spend in increased gas tax. I agree with you that those who use the roads should pay; maybe the best method is to make very road a toll road? Wonder how that plan would fly?
One of the reasons for opposing a gas tax increase is the fear that the increased funds will be swept by the Legislature. Could we pass a constitutional amendment that would prohibit any sweeps of voter approved funds? I bet the Education community would support this big time. I would strongly support a measure that would separate the funding for Highway Patrol from funds designated for roads. I am interested to read other opinions on this issue.
John H Parrott
Lake Havasu City
