The holiday season is an exciting time to pause from the routine of everyday life, celebrate traditions and travel to spend time with loved ones.
As you can imagine, travel is something that we, as the directors of the Arizona Department of Transportation and the Arizona Office of Tourism, think about quite a lot. That’s why we’re working to remind every Arizonan about new federal government rules for air travel in the U.S. that have the potential to ruin holiday travel plans next year if you’re not ready.
Starting Oct. 1, 2020 – less than a year from now – airport security will no longer accept old Arizona driver licenses and ID cards. The TSA will only let you board your flight if your driver’s license or ID card is a new AZ Travel ID – or if you arrive with a valid passport or other approved federal identification.
How do you know if you have an AZ Travel ID?
Take out your driver’s license and look for the gold star in the upper right corner. If you have that gold star, your license will be accepted by airport security after October 1, 2020.
If you don’t see a gold star, now is a great time to beat the rush at the MVD and get your AZ Travel ID.
Your first step is to go to www.AZTravelID.com. The site tells you which documents you need to gather before traveling to an MVD office and even allows you to schedule an appointment to keep your wait time as short as possible.
Many Authorized Third Party MVD locations also provide driver’s license services including the AZ Travel ID. Information on those locations is also available at AZTravelID.com
No one wants to be stuck at the airport when they’re supposed to be traveling to visit family or setting off on a dream vacation. And regardless of the time of year, emergencies requiring a last-minute flight can occur. Already having the AZ Travel ID is one less thing to worry about when rushing to the airport.
We’re working together to make sure that every Arizonan is ready for these federal changes. Travel is an exciting opportunity, and being fully prepared, including having the AZ Travel ID, is sure to make your next trip memorable for all the right reasons.
Nope, don't fall for the Arizona scam to get more money from your pocket. You can use your passport as proper ID for air travel. Why did Arizona decide to make REAL ID an extra cost option? All driver licenses should be REAL ID compliant.
