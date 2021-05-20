Editor: To the Maricopa County Recorder: I read your comments regarding former President Trump. As a lifelong Republican, career manager of large workforces, and retired engineer I find it astonishing that you blatantly ignore the facts as they are being presented by a third party contractor regarding the ballots and electronic information.
Previously, I received a response from Ilene Haber regarding email passwords. At first she’d answered router questions which I wasn’t interested in and finally provided me with a response on passwords.
The response was a laughable bunch of mumbo jumbo. I also understand that you and perhap the county supervisors will not attend a meeting with the State Senate, a legislative body that certainly has supremacy over county offices and officials especially with regard to voting within the state.
You are hired to conduct business impacting the basic rights of the people of Arizona, yet when called into question, do nothing more than grab your crayons retreating into the behavior of a small child who has been found out.
You don’t take on the issues head on, with facts and in depth analysis. If ballots are missing they are your responsibility.
If data is missing it is your responsibility. If you don’t have all the passwords associated with equipment being used to tabulate ballots, it is your responsibility. I’m a veteran presenter at hundreds of public meetings over my career, your refusal, and that of your county leaders, is nothing short of dereliction of duty. Issues must be vetted in public.
If you truly care about the integrity and security of elections you would be neck deep in trying to resolve all the questions that the People of Arizona have regarding the election in Maricopa County.
But you are missing in action, hiding behind the government “circle the herd” response.
Notice I said herd and not wagons. Your current efforts are bovine. You wanted the job, you got the job, you don’t get to say this wasn’t an election you conducted, because it’s now yours.
If you want to be remembered as a “doer” I suggest you get jiggy with it.
With respect and always looking for an honest government bureaucrat,
John K. Kilpatrick
Lake Havasu City
FRIDAY FAKE AUDIT UPDATE -
The moronic Arizona Senate’s stupid “audit” of Maricop County ballots is going to cost the county millions of dollars. In a letter to Maricopa County officials on Thursday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said she has "grave concerns" over the "security and integrity" of voting machines that were turned over to private contractors hired by the Republican-led state Senate to audit the November presidential election.
Using subpoenas, the state Senate was able to get the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa County during the election, as well as voting machines and personal information on voters. They hired the phony Florida firm Cyber Ninjas, which has no election experience, to run the audit, giving them unmonitored access to everything.
Hobbs said Cyber Ninjas has "failed to provide full transparency into what they did with the equipment," and she finds it alarming that "the chain of custody, a critical security tenet, has been compromised and election officials do not know what was done to the machines while under Cyber Ninjas' control." After speaking with cyber security experts she has determined the safest course of action is for the county "not to re-deploy any of the subpoenaed machines that it turned over to the Senate in any future elections."
Maricopa County leases its voting machines from Dominion Voting Systems, and it's now in the middle of a three-year, $6.1 million lease agreement. Hobbs said considering the "potential impact of decommissioning the subpoenaed equipment, including on taxpayer dollars and county operations, my office did not reach this decision lightly," but her concerns are heavy enough that she believes "the county can agree that this is the only path forward to ensure secure and accurate elections in Maricopa County in the future."
