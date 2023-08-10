Editor: I hear that many people who like our former president believe news sources claiming that the latest indictments against Donald Trump, regarding his taking and keeping government documents, are somehow motivated by a “double standard” or that these indictments are “politically motivated.” As a former government contract employee, I have worked with and handled SCI, top secret, secret, and confidential documents like Trump took, stored, and retained at his Mar-A-Lago resort in unsecure conditions. This is not the way these sensitive documents are meant to be handled. He was briefed about that before receiving any classified documents. We always kept ours in a SCIF (Secret Classified Information Facility) behind coded entry security doors at all times and in locked safes at night. It is clear to me that Trump violated the terms of his security clearances. And let this also be made clear; as a president is not an active participant in any of these briefed programs, he/she cannot declassify any of these documents.
If I had treated any of the classified documents that I had in my hands the way Trump did, I would have been imprisoned! The same laws apply to and are enforced upon all citizens, including all presidents – today, as well as when I handled classified documents!
