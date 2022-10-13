F. Scott Fitzgerald once famously observed that the truest test of a first-rate intelligence “is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.”

But the sage of the Jazz Age never had to run for office. And, more specifically, he didn’t have to run in Pennsylvania’s nationally watched U.S. Senate race, where it barely seems possible to hold a single idea in mind for longer than it takes to run a 30-second attack ad.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.