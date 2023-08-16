Two good writers presented opposing opinions in the New York Times last week concerning this important question: Should former president Donald Trump’s potential trial or trials — particularly for his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election — be televised?
The perspectives of both writers are reasonably persuasive and worth consideration. Steven Brill argues that transparency in our justice system is embodied in the Constitution and that citizens have the right to attend trials. He notes that 19th century courthouses were constructed with capacious galleries from which the public could witness justice at work.
Brill argues that television is the “modern update” of that principle. In 1991 he started cable network Court TV, which has made state and other local trials widely available for public scrutiny.
But Brill’s primary argument is embodied in the title of his column: “Americans Will Believe the Trump Verdict Only if They Can See It.” In our deeply divided nation, in which many citizens get their news only from partisan media, Brill contends that reasonable consensus about — and acceptance of — the Trump verdict is possible only if Americans are able to see the same testimony that the jurors see, presented in the same way.
Whether our country has the courage to confront and resolve allegations that a president attempted to overturn a legitimate election represents the greatest test of our national character and legitimacy since … when? The Civil War? And every citizen, whether Trump supporter or Trump opponent, has a stake in how this trial turns out.
Accordingly, every citizen has a right and obligation to understand the case against and for Trump and to make judgments according to the testimony that is actually presented at the trial.
We might have once trusted newspapers’ or commentators’ accounts of trials, but those days have passed. The only hope — and it’s a slim hope — of achieving national acceptance of a verdict is if citizens have the opportunity to see the thing itself. In our age, this can happen only through television.
But what about witness and juror safety? It’s worth noting that the most important witnesses are already prominent — Mike Pence, for example — or probable co-conspirators such as Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman. Other witnesses and jurors may be more vulnerable. They have to be protected, and threats against them must be punished to the fullest extent of the law.
These risks have to be weighed against the risk of allowing our justice system to be subverted by intimidation and threats of retaliation or retribution. It’s going to take courage.
Suspending the rules that currently prohibit the broadcast of federal trials might be challenging. But some Democratic lawmakers have already expressed a willingness to do so. And in 2021 prominent Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley and John Cornyn supported bipartisan legislation that would permit cameras in federal courtrooms. Even Trump loves television.
In fact, every American has a stake in actually seeing Trump’s trial. Let’s make it possible.
John M. Crisp, an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service, lives in Texas and can be reached at jcrispcolumns@gmail.com.
(2) comments
Air it on TV and then the public can see first hand how a corrupt justice system operates. The rule of law and the words of the constitution have been thrown out the window by slick talking prosecutors and juries that already have a negative view of Donald Trump.
Roger, You can complain all you want, but every single thing that's happened to trump is trump's own fault.
