Editor: Our founding fathers were keenly aware of the difference between “freedom” and “license.” Freedom means the ability to make your own decisions, taking into account its effects on others, and never making a decision that could potentially hurt others.
License is deciding what you want to do without considering its effect on others. License is misusing the word “freedom” to avoid responsibility. Non-vaxers/maskers claim they have the “freedom” to avoid vaccination, and in doing so threaten the health and lives of everyone they come in contact with. This is license.
