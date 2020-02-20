Editor: As a governing board member, I feel the need to respond to Mr. Ahrens letter. While I agreed with him as we started the process of superintendent selection, that an internal candidate would be the preferred way to go, I also have a duty to the district and the citizens of Lake Havasu to select the best candidate, who is the best fit for our district and who will maintain the great progress the district has had under Superintendent Asseier’s tenure. Dr. Stone presents a highly qualified candidate with extensive experience. She also has the availability to transition over the next several months just like an internal candidate. Further, she adds an additional perspective for our internal candidates who will more than likely have another opportunity to advance to the superintendent position in the future. Dr. Stone also has ties to our city. Her mother lives here, and she has a familiarity with the community we all love. She is a good fit, has ties to our community, will set up our district leadership for future success, and brings a wealth of knowledge to our district. As I have also read some comments on her salary, the salary is in the same range as other superintendents in the area. It is similar to where we started our current superintendent. I ask the community to join Lake Havasu Unified in welcoming Dr. Stone. We are truly fortunate to have her here!
John Masden,
Lake Havasu Unified School District governing board member
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.