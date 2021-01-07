Editor: It was an honor to be voted in by my fellow board members to serve as president of the LHUSD Governing Board. My goal is to ensure the district keep the communities’ children first! Their success, safety and health should be our primary focus as we develop policies for our school district. I served in this role in 2018 where I kept the main focus on our students and I will do that moving forward. I welcome community input and I promise to listen and collaborate to find solutions to concerns. Anyone is welcome to contact me at jmasden@lhusd.org or the district office. My goal is children first, I promise to keep this as my focus during my term and I hope you will join me in that goal as a community.
John Masden
Lake Havasu City
