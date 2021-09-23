Editor: I can’t believe I am still reading letters complaining about our last presidential election. We have our nation’s Supreme Court, Attorney General, Justice Department, and about 60 other federal judges along with numerous state’s attorneys general and election boards that have looked at the evidence and all have said that Joe Biden won the presidency in an honest and legitimate election. Yet, many Americans would rather believe a former President (a notorious liar), a pillow salesman, and many ultra-right wing media pundits. A brilliant example of logical thinking.
This perverted mentality is why we are now hearing the claims that President Biden has destroyed our nation’s economy and has destroyed our country.
If you want to point out Biden’s mistakes, please do so. But, our economy has been destroyed? Our country has been destroyed?
When I see stock markets collapsing, banks failing, empty store shelves and masses of Americans on our southern and northern borders trying to get out, I will believe those claims.
Until then, I will consider them another pathetic effort by conservatives to tarnish the reputation of an honorable Democrat.
Sad but true.
John Meese
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.