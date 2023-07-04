Editor: With our nation’s birthday, I started thinking about things which have happened in America during my life. I came up with five good ones and five not so good. I will start with the good ones.
1. Our attitude after the 9/11 tragedy. For a few weeks, we weren’t Republican or Democrat, black or white, we were all Americans. Too bad we don’t have the intelligence to sustain this attitude.
2. The civil rights movement. Too bad it took almost two hundred years, but I congratulate the politicians and protesters who made it happen. I wonder what would have happened if Rev. King had urged his followers to “fight like hell”.
3. The Vietnam War protesters. Seems strange that our college students and other young people had more common sense than our political and military leaders.
4. The election of Barack Obama. I say this not because he was a great president but because Americans finally discovered that it wasn’t mandatory for our present to be a Christian Caucasian male. Perhaps one day we will have a female president or one who celebrates Passover.
5. I know this is an unimportant event, but after being a die-hard Franco Harris and Pittsburgh Steeler fan for over 50 years, I feel obligated to include the “immaculate reception”.
1. The Vietnam War. A superpower invading a tiny nation is bad enough but when you throw in Agent Orange, My Lai, napalm and many other shameful acts, this one belongs on the bottom.
2. The War in Iraq. Yes, Saddam Hussein was an evil dictator who deserved to die, but couldn’t we devise some method to get rid of him without killing thousands of Americans and tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians?
3. Our inability to come up with some method to control our medical costs. I can accept someone working their butt off and being unable to buy a house or new car, but being unable to pay for basic medical care for themselves and their families should not be happening in a country like ours.
4. The decline of our cable news industry. Seems like a good idea, to let more people know what is happening in the world, but it has declined into a pool of ideological sewage which does more harm than good.
5. The increasing disparity between the salaries of the average worker and those of corporate executives. When I was born, the executives were making 25 times more money than the workers. Now, that number is over 350! The ruling class is doing their part in ruining America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.