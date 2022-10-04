John Micek

John Micek

Baseless attacks by online trolls — whether anonymous or by well-known politicians and public figures — have created a cascade of hate, “underpinned by dangerous misinformation and outright lies against the LGBTQ+ community,” according to recently released research.

That’s the top-line finding of a new report, jointly released by the Center for Countering Digital Hate and the Human Rights Campaign that calls on social media giants Twitter and Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) to act on hate speech, even as they profited from LGBTQ users during Pride Month observances and at other times of the year.

