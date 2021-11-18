Editor: An American historian once defined our national politics as the “systematic organization of haters.” Although this observation was made years ago, it is just as true today. In 2021, who you hate is who you are.
Our parties today are largely driven by “tribal politics,” by what they are against, rather than what they are for. Political scientists call this phenomenon negative partisanship, and its dominance is on full display by both the Democratic and Republican Parties. The type of partisanship on display by both parties is filled with dire predictions of what things will overwhelm the United States if they are not elected. Both Democrat and Republican partisans have come to despise the other tribe and their elected leaders in a deeply profound way and to despise any of those who might follow them. In this hyper-partisan environment, ticket splitting has become rare, and in any given election 90% of Democrats and Republicans vote a straight ticket for their party without any real evaluation of any of the other side’s candidates, qualities, or proposed policies.
Our descent into “tribal politics” has harnessed the fear and hatred of the other party which, although it can drive turnout and has been the key to winning national elections, has paralyzed our government so that almost nothing is being accomplished in Washington for the wellbeing of the American people. But as we stumble down this road, we are headed toward a more profound danger: For democracies to function, voters must consider and vote for things that will make our nation successful, not just to obtain power for their “tribe.” They must also be willing to concede and accept defeat.
Once the votes are counted, the losers must concede defeat and accept that their opponents have a legitimate, if temporary, claim on power. With the current manipulation on who can vote and by what method and where they can vote, what will happen in the midterm elections and the Presidential election in 2024? And, if things don’t go well, what then America?
John O’Grady
Lake Havasu City
