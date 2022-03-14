Editor: The United States again finds itself embroiled in another international crisis brought about by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Again, we have demonstrated our mismatch of strategy, that is, the way, means, and the ends are totally out of balance with the threat. Our involvement in this war has been that it is being fought politically, to achieve foreign policy goals back in the United States, not being fought to achieve strategic military objectives in the theater.
The war is being molded by what could be achieved by a delicate balancing act to at least give the impression America and Its European Allies were doing their best to assist Ukraine in its struggle against the Russian invaders.
Unfortunately, in the past, we have allowed Putin to carve out territory in Crimea, Don Bas, Georgia and other areas that were the sovereign territories of other nations with very little consequence.
This inaction by the United States and its European Allies, over time, has emboldened Putin who now believes that he can proceed with the goal of re-establishing the former Soviet Union without the threat of strategic military actions by the United States and its European Allies.
In spite of the international condemnation of his actions, and the implementation of sanctions, he continues to take actions to achieve his vision of re-establishing the former Soviet Union with very little effective resistance from the West. He has blackmailed all of those who might oppose him with the threat of cutting of energy supplies to Europe and the apocalyptic threat of the use of nuclear weapons. As if this was not enough, he threatened the use of biological and chemical weapons.
Whether we in the world outside of the sphere of Russian dominance believe it or not, World War III has already begun and will continue to grow in scale as long as Putin is allowed to continue his aggression and his criminal acts toward other sovereign countries. We in the Western world must take stronger measures to effectively interdict the Russian invasion of Ukraine or face the possibility that this conflict will expand beyond the borders of Ukraine with the possibility of war in NATO and other countries and the unthinkable possibility of the use of nuclear, biological and chemical weapons.
John O’Grady
Lake Havasu City
Always respect your adversary. Joe Biden didn't with Putin.
