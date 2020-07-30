Editor: Good editorial today (“Charitable programs face finance hurdles as events take breaks;” July 30) and it most certainly focuses on an upcoming issue; however I think you left out a major contributor to the issue. New tax laws have switched many people to using the standard deduction. Granted, the IRS takes less of our money but one of the incentives to donate is now missing. People may very well support the same charities but may give less now.
So we have: 1. income down; 2. less incentives to donate; and 3. A loss of revenue to the Havasu Balloon Festival, etc.
Just my two cents worth, not deductible.
John Parrott
Lake Havasu City
