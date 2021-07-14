Editor: A letter from Jim Rosensweet had so much misinformation. It is a fact that Justice Kagen was one of the three liberal Supreme Court justices who voted against the opening of church worship in California during the shutdown. It is a fact, she wrote a scathing dissent against the decision by the six other justices that voted against Newsom’s closure. As Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority, “When a State so obviously targets religion for differential treatment, our job becomes that much clearer.” And as that liberal 9th circuit court of appeals recognized, regulations like Newsom’s and others violates the First Amendment.”
John Satterfield
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.